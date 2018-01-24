U.T.P.B. Basketball set to start second round of conference play

Both the U.T.P.B. Men's and Women's basketball teams start the second round of conference play on Thursday.

As both teams get ready to take on conference opponents for the second time, Coach Andy Newman and Coach Rae Boothe know that these Lone Star Conference teams will only get tougher as the season goes on.

"We've been through the league one time, so now coaches and players all know what to expect. The deviation gets a lot smaller. Coaches prepare, players prepare, players know how to take away strengths and weaknesses with the teams. This time of year, you're going to see all throughout the country, just not here, but across the country, games are coming down to the last two three minutes and it's going to be a one, two possession games," said Coach Newman.

"Having an idea and confidence about ourselves even though we won three games. We looked at the standings yesterday, we were in down to the last few minutes three other games. So instead of being 3-7, we could've been 6-4, which is where we need to be going into the second round at the end of it," said Coach Boothe.

Both teams play at home Thursday against Western New Mexico. The women's game tips off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.

