'Storm Chasers' star Joel Taylor dies at 38

Joel Taylor, a star of Discovery Channel's 'Storm Chasers,' has died. He was 38.

"We can confirm that Joel Taylor has passed away while on a cruise," funeral director Richard Duggar II said in a statement to CNN on behalf of Taylor's family. "The cause of the death has not yet been determined. We ask for your understanding during this difficult time and your respect for the family while they deal with the loss of their son. "

Many viewers may remember Taylor chasing storms with Reed Timmer when the show was on the air.

According to CNN, Taylor appeared on the show from 2008 until the show's cancellation in 2012.

Timmer took to social media on Tuesday night to express his condolences.

SpotterNetwork also showed their condolences on social media by having storm chasers form Taylor's initials over western OK/eastern Texas panhandle.

Discovery Network also released a statement learning of Taylor's death.

Taylor's exact cause of death isn't known at this time.

