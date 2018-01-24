With 10 games left, UTPB Women's Basketball hopes to give it their all

The Falcons start the second half of conference play against two teams they have already beaten but Coach Boothe thinks they won’t let up and still come out hungry for a win.

“I think it helps. We have six seniors with 10 games left. I think with just those numbers there, you got to value those. We have six seniors with two more home weeks left, this week being one of them, and really going into round two and understanding what we messed up in the first round of conference play,” said Coach Boothe.

To start the second round of conference play, the Falcons take on Western New Mexico at the Falcon Dome with tip off at 5:30 p.m.

