Midland Lee QB signs to play baseball in college

All fall, Colby Standard was calling the plays for the Midland Lee Rebels and led them to the third round of the playoffs, where Lee hadn't been since 2001.

On Wednesday, Colby signed to play at the next level, but on the baseball field, rather than the gridiron. He's heading to Butler Community College to be a catcher and is leaving his QB days at Midland Lee.

“My first love is just any sport, in general, getting to compete baseball and football have always been pretty equal but baseball gave me a chance to compete at the next level so I'm very blessed,” said Standard.

