Midland Lee QB signs to play baseball in college

The US Marshals say to call them or contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if you feel like you’ve been a victim of a phone scam. Because the person on the other line might be trying to empty out your bank account.
All fall, Colby Standard was calling the plays for the Midland Lee Rebels and led them to the third round of the playoffs, where Lee hadn't been since 2001.
Joel Taylor, a star of Discovery Channel's 'Storm Chasers,' has died. He was 38.
A Midland woman, accused of hitting a teen with her car, bonded out of jail on Wednesday. Elsie Vazquez' bond was set at $20,000 on Tuesday.
If you're ready to channel your inner meteorologist, don't forget that Friday is our NewsWest 9 'Forces of Nature Science Night.'
