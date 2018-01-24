Midland woman accused of hitting teen bonds out of jail - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland woman accused of hitting teen bonds out of jail

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Elsie Vazquez (Source: Midland County Detention Center) Elsie Vazquez (Source: Midland County Detention Center)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A Midland woman, accused of hitting a teen with her car, bonded out of jail on Wednesday.

Elsie Vazquez' bond was set at $20,000 on Tuesday.

She's charged with hitting Syrinitti Thurman, 16, while the teen was walking home from school.

A court date has not been set yet.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly