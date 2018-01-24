'Forces of Nature Science Night' being held Friday in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

'Forces of Nature Science Night' being held Friday in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source; KWES) (Source; KWES)
(KWES) -

If you're ready to channel your inner meteorologist, don't forget that Friday is our NewsWest 9 'Forces of Nature Science Night.'

You can experience the power of nature from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Petroleum Museum.

Our First Alert Weather meteorologists along with the national weather service will be on-hand to show you behind the scene weather experiments.

Bring the whole family to say hi!

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly