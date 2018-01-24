OFR hosting badge pinning ceremony this Friday

Odessa Fire Rescue is celebrating the accomplishments of some of Odessa’s bravest during a badge pinning ceremony.

We’re told Saul Ortega, a 26 year veteran of OFR is the new Assistant Chief of Operations.



According to the department, Chief Ortega has served as a Captain for 7 years, Training Captain for 5 years and most recently served as Training Chief for the past 9 months.

We’re told Rockiey Juarez, a 10 year veteran of OFR is their newest Captain.



According to the department, Captain Juarez has served as an Engineer for the last 3 years.

We’re told Hunter Philips, an 8 year veteran of OFR, will be recognized for his appointment as an Engineer.

We’re told Steven Perez will be recognized for achieving his Black Shield, which shows he has completed 1 year as a rookie firefighter.

According to OFR, five new firefighters are joining the ranks of the department as well: David Babb, Jonathan Gallegos, Bryce Smith, Bryce Handy and Travis Poppel.

Odessa Fire Rescue said they would like the public to join them in recognizing some of Odessa’s bravest during a badge pinning ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday, January 26 located at Central Fire Station, 1100 West 2nd Street.

