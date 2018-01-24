Monahans-Wickett-Pyote I.S.D. to release early on Friday for flu cleaning

Joel Taylor, a star of Discovery Channel's 'Storm Chasers,' has died. He was 38.
The US Marshals say to call them or contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if you feel like you’ve been a victim of a phone scam. Because the person on the other line might be trying to empty out your bank account.
A Midland woman, accused of hitting a teen with her car, bonded out of jail on Wednesday. Elsie Vazquez' bond was set at $20,000 on Tuesday.
If you're ready to channel your inner meteorologist, don't forget that Friday is our NewsWest 9 'Forces of Nature Science Night.'
Odessa Fire Rescue is celebrating the accomplishments of some of Odessa’s bravest during a badge pinning ceremony.
