Monahans-Wickett-Pyote I.S.D. to release early on Friday for flu cleaning

The Monahans-Wickett-Pyote Independent School District will be releasing early on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

According to the school website, the early release is being conducted so staff members can disinfect all district facilities utilizing materials designed to kill the influenza virus.

We're told there has been a high number of student and staff absences within the district.

The early dismissal will be as follows:

Cullender PreK will dismiss at 11 a.m.

Cullender Kindergarten/Tatom Elementary will dismiss at 11:35 a.m.

Sudderth Elementary/Walker Junior High/Monahans High School & MEC will dismiss at noon.

