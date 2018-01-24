U.S. Marshals, Federal Trade Commission monitoring phone scams in area

The U.S. Marshals say to call them or contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if you feel like you’ve been a victim of a phone scam. Because the person on the other line might be trying to empty out your bank account.

“We had a lot of phone calls from around the community,” said Brent Sheets, Supervisor Deputy, U.S. Marshals, Midland

Cell phones, and yes, even your house phones, scammers have targeted residents in the area. Sheets says law enforcement looks at every call they get carefully.

“You can mask your phone number and it makes it harder for us and it takes us longer to track down who’s making these phone calls,” said Sheets.

The scammers might ask you to pay up a fine or be arrested, some even pretend to be a judge. The U.S. Marshals work diligently to stop them but add you can send your complaints to the FTC. They can catch patterns so it will be easier to track them down.

“We’ll never call like that to solicit money. We won’t take payments over the phone. We’re not going to have you come to an obscure location to visit with us,” said Sheets.

With more and more scams, authorities say to trust your gut.

“Be cautious. If it doesn’t seem right, it’s probably not,” said Sheets.

Maybe not even pick up the phone.

If you may have been a victim of a scam visit the Federal Trade Commission here: https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#crnt&panel1-1, you can also pass along your issue to your local U.S. Marshals Service office and they will get in touch with the FTC too.

