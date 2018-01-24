TRAFFIC ALERT: 42nd Street closed at Kermit Hwy

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
42nd Street in Odessa is closed between the area of Kermit Hwy and Slator Street due to an accident.
A man is behind bars after leading Ector County deputies on a pursuit and reaching speeds over 100 mph.
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.
