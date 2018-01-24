TRAFFIC ALERT: 42nd Street closed at Kermit Hwy - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TRAFFIC ALERT: 42nd Street closed at Kermit Hwy

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

42nd Street in Odessa is closed between the area of Kermit Hwy and Slator Street due to an accident. 

We're told DPS is working the investigating and details are limited at this time. 

You are asked to avoid the area if possible. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly