Man arrested after evading deputies, leading 100 mph pursuit

A man is behind bars after leading Ector County deputies on a pursuit and reaching speeds over 100 mph.

The driver, identified as Albert Llanez, 19, was speeding in the area of Tripp and University when a deputy attempted to stop him and began pursuit after Llanez ran multiple stop lights.

At the time of the pursuit, a DPS helicopter in the area assisted by advising deputies of the direction in which the suspect's vehicle was heading.

While attempting to turn West on 3rd street from FM 1936, Llanez collided with a pole. He then exited the vehicle and ran on foot, but officers were able to arrest him thanks to the DPS helicopter.

Llanez is facing charges for evading arrest. A bond has not been set at this time.

