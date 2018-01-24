ECISD holds community activity night for families to promote health and fitness

The Ector County Independent School District is aiming to not only get your kids in shape, but you as well. They're holding a community activity night on Friday.

You and the entire family can learn about what's happening in their P.E. classes. You can even try out those games for yourself. As part of the district's initiative to promote health and fitness, they're inviting you to take part of their community activity night.

"We're leaning towards activities kids can do for the rest of their lives," said Michael Neiman, ECISD's P.E. and Health Coordinator.

Three years ago, the district started a faculty fitness health program where school employees would get involved in sports activities. But this year, it's the first time they're including the community, too.

"The first objective is to get the people active, get them moving," said Neiman. "We'd love to create a community of active people. Second, it's to show people what's going on in P.E. P.E. and health classes have changed over the years. We're no longer just rolling the basketball out and playing."

On top of games like volleyball, basketball and kickball, they're switching things up with some games you probably haven't heard of before.

"Bocce ball, tchoukball , spikeball, we're going to stack cups and balance wands," said Neiman.

ECISD has a curriculum that includes multiple activity units. This gives students the chance to play different sports at different stations, while still meeting those objectives. They said the new sports are life-long expectancy activities, to continue giving students the chance to be competitive while still maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

"If you don't have your health, what do you have? You get a big fancy degree from college, a big high-paying salary, but if you're a sickly person and can't keep your health, all you have is your health. Just find things you like to do. It's fun, it's social and it's fitness."

If you'd like to take part in community activity night, it'll take place at Crockett Middle School on Friday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. It's all completely free to take part in the activities.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.