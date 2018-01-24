ECISD holds community activity night for families to promote health and fitness

The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.
The Ector County Independent School District is aiming to not only get your kids in shape, but you as well. They're holding a community activity night on Friday. You and the entire family can learn about what's happening in their P.E. classes.
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
A discussion about the past, present and future of the oil and gas industry in the Permian Basin.
