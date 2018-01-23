Issue regarding At-Large City Council position discussed again in Odessa

Odessans had another chance to weigh in on a petition for an At-Large City Council member on Tuesday night.



Several people spoke out on why they're for or against it at the city council meeting.



The group behind the petition says they already have more than the 2,500 that's needed to put the item on the ballot.



"What it's done is brought up a feeling that a group feels like and they're asking citizens to join a petition to sign that we do need an at-large member as well as allowing the mayor to vote," said Dewey Bryant, District 2 Councilman.



"If it was said, 'Hey, we either want to give people the opportunity to vote to have an At-Large or to add two more possible single district members,' then why not? I know for a fact I would have been more open minded to it and I think I would have voted for it to have happen. But just the one At-Large and giving the people of Odessa one choice only, I don't think that's right," said Filiberto Gonzales, District 5 Councilman.



The petition hasn't been brought to the elections office.



If it's validated, then the item would be put on the May ballot.



