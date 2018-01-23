Downtown building in Midland officially on the market

The abandoned building in downtown Midland, known as the Building of the Southwest, is officially on the market.



The Midland City Council voted unanimously to start accepting bids for the property.



Midland Mayor Jerry Morales tells us he expects a lot of interest in the building.



"Because Midland and the oil and gas industry is doing so well. We are getting a lot of interest from outside Texas, which is exciting. So, I think you're gonna see local and outside investment groups looking at that property, as well as other properties downtown," said Morales.



