U.T.P.B. maintains underdog mentality

Thursday's buzzer beater win over Texas A&M Commerce started a social media buzz from conference opponents. First it was if their replay system was up to par, and then it became a conversation about U.T.P.B.'s facilities.

The Falcons can't deny that their gym can only hold 500 fans. The biggest gym in the Lone Star Conference can hold nearly 6,400, but Coach Newman says a flashy facility doesn't make a Falcon.

“When you decide to come to U.T.P.B., you don't come because, 'hey this is the sweetest gym in the whole conference, alright,' you come for the right reasons. You come to get a good education and you come to be a part of a team,” said Coach Andy Newman.

