TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities working crash along Business 20 in Midland County

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
Millions of people are praying for 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters of Brownfield today, including President Donald Trump.
Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.
The abandoned building in downtown Midland, known as the Building of the Southwest, is officially on the market. The Midland City Council voted unanimously to start accepting bids for the property.
