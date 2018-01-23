Organization giving back to keep rescue pets warm

One organization is giving back to help keep rescue pets warm.



Wrapped in Love Texas gives free items like kennel blankets, belly bands and diapers to non-profit rescues.



On Tuesday, the organization, along with Early College High School at Midland College students made no-sew blankets for animals in need.



"I absolutely love it. We try to teach as much as we can about animals and to see these students doing these blankets shows that they have love and heart for animals and that is just so touching," said Rhonda King, Co-Director of Wrapped in Love Texas.



The organization does not take financial donations, but they do need volunteers.



If you're interested, you can visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

