Classmates of Syrennyti Thurman pitch in to help family

Last Friday, students at Richard Milburn Academy were in shock and disbelief to hear their friend Syrennyti Thurman was hit by a car.

"It's upsetting. It's heartbreaking just cause we are one big family here. So when someone gets hurt, it hurts all of us, it impacts us all in a way that we can't imagine. It was heartbreaking and devastating to hear," said Anabell Licon, a classmate.

Thurman was an active student and even had a role on student council. She was also a mother of a 1-year-old boy.

Right now, Syrennyti is fighting for her life at University Medical Center hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

Her school wants to be there to support her by sending her get-well posters to show their love and support.

Alyssia Cardwell, a substitute teacher, at the school also says that this week is also a bit special. Thurman, will be turning 17-years-old, on Saturday and the students plan to send her some homemade birthday cards in a gift basket.

The staff at the school says that open communication has played a key part in the healing process for both the teachers and students.

"You know, just kind of talking about the situation, and what's happened. I think that’s kind of helped soothe their pain in a way, and our pain too, because I mean that’s one of our students," said Cardwell.

If you would like to make a donation, the school has a collection jar at the front desk. The school is located at 503 E 1-20 Frontage, Suite 110, Midland, Texas. Their phone number is (432) 203-9829.

A GoFundMe has also been set-up, as Justice for Syrennyti, click here.

