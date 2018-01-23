Industry leaders see change in mentality as one way oil and gas grows

A discussion about the past, present and future of the oil and gas industry in the Permian Basin.

“Today, oil companies are completely different than what they were 30 years ago,” said Tim Dove, President & CEO, Pioneer Natural Resources.

Industry leaders talked about their beliefs on where the business is and where it’s going. A business that is seeing a change in mentality.

“We’re heading much more towards a manufacturing-oriented business. An industry that’s focused on continuous development, continuous growth, as opposed to being subject to the vagaries of the ups and downs,” said Dove.

Moving away from the ideas of booms and busts and understanding the latest trends.

“It’s a completely new business and it’s employing all of these new technologies. That’s going to be the key to improving our costs in the industry and making our companies, cost leaders and making them competitive against OPEC and against Russia,” said Dove.

So how can that happen? Industry leaders think the kids can help feed into the pipeline.

“Orlando Riddick we feel is doing an excellent job trying to change some of the mentalities. I personally feel there’s no reason why the Midland school system shouldn’t be one of the top in the state of Texas. What that means is a lot of changes have to occur. Including taking off with regards to STEM type approaches, to the schooling of young children so they are heavily focused on the sciences, math and engineering,” said Dove.

For those at the first State of Oil and Gas lunch it was a chance to learn more.

“This is a brave new world we’re in where we are going to continuously grow this business,” said Dove.

More about an industry that’s the life blood of the region today, tomorrow and into the future.

