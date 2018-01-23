Susie's South Forty Confections adding jobs thanks to Midland Development Corporation

The world-famous candy company, Susie's South Forty Confections, will be adding 10 jobs over the next three years.



The additional hirings are part of an investment deal the business has with the Midland Development Corporation.



Susie's ships toffees, caramels, and fudges across the country and to dozens of countries.



But as demand continues to increase, store representatives say they need more production equipment.



"Susie's does most of the things by hand. Our candy is always gonna be handmade but it's the production part of it, getting it bagged, getting it sealed, getting it boxed and shipped, that's where we need some help," said Jeanne Nicodemus, Controller with Susie's South Forty Confections.



The Midland Development Corporation will give Susie's 115,000 in return for those jobs, thanks to an application based ordinance for local businesses.



The agreement was approved by the city council on Tuesday morning.



