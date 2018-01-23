Odessa Police Department hosts 'Coffee with a Cop'

Folks in Odessa got a chance to have a cup of coffee with members of the Odessa Police Department on Tuesday morning.
Several officers spent the morning at Corporal Ray's Coffee Shop with people from the community.
They listened as residents got the chance to voice their comments and concerns about things going on in their neighborhoods.
City leaders say it helps to build a friendly relationship.
"This is kind of a broader initiative with our police department to make sure the community knows that we're there. Not to just protect and serve but to be partners with them. They can tell us about their particular neighborhood and we can try and get our resources to help those individuals," said Michael Marrero, Odessa City Manager.
Odessa police plans to have more coffee with a cop events in the future.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.
The Midland County District Attorney's Office has announced that Midland Police Officer Christian Abrahim has been indicted following a crash that killed Roy Neely Jr., 90, back on Christmas Eve in 2017.
The Midland County District Attorney's Office has announced that Midland Police Officer Christian Abrahim has been indicted following a crash that killed Roy Neely Jr., 90, back on Christmas Eve in 2017.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
Democrats climbed onboard after two days of negotiations that ended with new assurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the Senate would consider immigration proposals in the coming weeks.
Democrats climbed onboard after two days of negotiations that ended with new assurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the Senate would consider immigration proposals in the coming weeks.
Four children who have been missing since Dec. 14, 2017 have been found safe as of Tuesday afternoon.
Four children who have been missing since Dec. 14, 2017 have been found safe as of Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.
Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.