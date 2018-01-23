Odessa Police Department hosts 'Coffee with a Cop'

Folks in Odessa got a chance to have a cup of coffee with members of the Odessa Police Department on Tuesday morning.



Several officers spent the morning at Corporal Ray's Coffee Shop with people from the community.



They listened as residents got the chance to voice their comments and concerns about things going on in their neighborhoods.



City leaders say it helps to build a friendly relationship.



"This is kind of a broader initiative with our police department to make sure the community knows that we're there. Not to just protect and serve but to be partners with them. They can tell us about their particular neighborhood and we can try and get our resources to help those individuals," said Michael Marrero, Odessa City Manager.



Odessa police plans to have more coffee with a cop events in the future.



