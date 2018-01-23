Midland police officer indicted, fired following Christmas Eve crash that killed elderly man

The Midland County District Attorney's Office has announced that Midland Police Officer Christian Abrahim has been indicted following a crash that killed Roy Neely Jr., 90, back on Christmas Eve in 2017.

According to the release, Abrahim has been indicted on charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

We're told the grand jury returned the indictment on Jan. 17, 2018.

According to the District Attorney, the death of Neely was caused by Abrahim operating a motor vehicle in a manner unsafe for the conditions of the roadway and by operating a motor vehicle at an unsafe speed and by failing to activate the emergency equipment of the patrol vehicle.

The District Attorney also said Abrahim failed to take corrective and evasive action to avoid a collision.

We're told a warrant was served on Abrahim this afternoon.

The City of Midland has also confirmed that following an internal investigation, Abrahim's employment with the Midland Police Department was terminated on Monday for failing to meet employment probationary standards.

On Tuesday, Midland Police Chief Steve Henry, released a statement, “We take our profession and our duty to serve very seriously. Unfortunately, in this situation Abrahim came up short. In turn, his employment was terminated.”

