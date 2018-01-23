TRAFFIC ALERT: Cotton Flat Road overpass along I-20 closed following bridge strike

Another I-20 overpass bridge is currently closed after an oversized load hit a bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

We're told the Cotton Flat Road overpass that goes over I-20 near the Midland County Horseshoe Arena is closed due to the damage.

The Texas Department of Transportation said they are evaluating the damage to determine how long the bridge might be closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes while officials evaluate the damage.

