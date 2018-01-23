TRAFFIC ALERT: Cotton Flat Road overpass along I-20 closed following bridge strike

The Midland County District Attorney's Office has announced that Midland Police Officer Christian Abrahim has been indicted following a crash that killed Roy Neely Jr., 90, back on Christmas Eve in 2017.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
Democrats climbed onboard after two days of negotiations that ended with new assurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the Senate would consider immigration proposals in the coming weeks.
Four children who have been missing since Dec. 14, 2017 have been found safe as of Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.
