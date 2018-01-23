1 woman killed in Tuesday morning crash

Democrats climbed onboard after two days of negotiations that ended with new assurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the Senate would consider immigration proposals in the coming weeks.
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.
The U.S. Marshal Service is warning people of recent phone scams happening nationwide.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large earthquake off Alaska.
