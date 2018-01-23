1 woman killed in Tuesday morning crash

One woman is dead following an accident in Odessa. Police are investigating two separate vehicle accidents that happened on 1400 Yukon Road.

Police said Anna Paredes, 54, was driving a gray Buick Verano. She was driving east and stopped to try turning onto the Alternative Education Center parking lot. She was struck by a black Nissan Xterra that was driving behind her.

The Xterra pushed the Verano into oncoming traffic and then it was struck by a Dodge Durango traveling west on Yukon.

After that accident, a black challenger was driving on Yukon. It was struck by a Chevy 1500 truck.

All three drivers involved in the first crash were transported to Medical Center Hospital. Parades later died in the hospital.

Next of kin has been notified and the investigation continues. The traffic unit and Crime Scene Unit are still on scene.

We're told no arrests have been made at this time.

Traffic is being diverted while police continue to investigate, avoid the area if possible.

