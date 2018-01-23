Keys left in cars lead to high reports of stolen vehicles in Odessa

Odessa police are responding to many stolen vehicle calls recently because of instances where vehicles are left unattended with the keys still in the ignition.
Democrats climbed onboard after two days of negotiations that ended with new assurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the Senate would consider immigration proposals in the coming weeks.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
Neil Diamond says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and announces his retirement from touring.
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.
