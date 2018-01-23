Two transported in Monday night crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Christina Hanes, Producer
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

DPS is still investigating a crash that occurred Monday night on Highway 80 and South County Road 1290. 

According to DPS, a commercial motor vehicle experienced a mechanical error and began stalling. 

A driver ran into the commercial motor vehicle, and then another passenger vehicle hit as well. 

Two drivers have been transported to memorial hospital with minor injuries.  

No citations have been issued.

