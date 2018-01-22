Odessa man accused of sexual assault - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa man accused of sexual assault

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Fabian Escajeda (Source: Odessa Police Department) Fabian Escajeda (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

An Odessa man is behind bars accused of sexual assault.

Fabian Escajeda, 30, was arrested on Sunday morning.

That's after officer responded to an incomplete 911 call.

An investigation showed Escajeda pulled a 19-year-old woman's hair and sexually assaulted her.

He's been charged with second degree felony sexual assault.

