Teen slowly recovering after car-pedestrian accident

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A 16-year Midland girl is slowly recovering after getting hit by a car Friday morning.

She is being treated at a Lubbock hospital.

Police tell us her condition is improving.

The accident happened on Old Lamesa Road around 7 a.m. last Friday.

Police say she was standing on a curb when she was hit.

The driver was not arrested and did not receive a ticket.

