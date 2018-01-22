Midland County law enforcement to receive body armor upgrade - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland County law enforcement to receive body armor upgrade

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Law enforcement agencies in Midland County are getting an upgrade in body armor.

The county will receive a grant of $71,000 to buy more than 140 rifle resistant vests for responses to high level threats.

The award is the county's share of a state-wide grant from the Texas Governor's Office.

They're providing $25 million to upgrade body armor for law enforcement agencies across the state.

An ordinance that one local law enforcement chief is calling remarkable.

"Humbling. It's nice to know that our state is prepared to protect its officers from a state level all the way to a local level," said Chief Scott Casebeer with Midland County Warrant Services.

The incoming batch of rifle resistant vests will be enough cover at least 98 percent of active officers.

