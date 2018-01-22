Ector Co. Commissioners approve repairs for Gardendale V.F.D. ra - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector Co. Commissioners approve repairs for Gardendale V.F.D. radio tower

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Ector County Commissioners gave their okay for the Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department to fix their radio tower.

Their current tower was knocked down by strong winds several years ago, which left their dispatch system not working properly.

Firefighters must rely on short range walkie talkies and cell phones to communicate.

The fix will cost about $2,500.

The approval comes at just the right time, since fire season is just around the corner.

