Midland Co. Commissioners approve maintenance projects for Horseshoe Arena Pavilion

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Fans of the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion will be happy to know the facility will continue to be kept in tip top shape.

The venue was approved for $35,000 worth of improvement and maintenance projects on Monday morning.

Those projects include the addition of emergency lights and replacement of two air conditioning units to the pavilion.

The approval was given by the Midland County Commissioner's Court, including Judge Mike Bradford, who says the venue's value justifies its priority.

"If you got a facility that has no debt, increasing business, and brings people here to spend money, it's a no brainer," said Bradford.

The court also received the venue's quarterly activity report, which states that more than 60,000 people attended 56 events at the Horseshoe in just the last three months of the year.

