Downtown Midland library location one step closer to renovations

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The downtown location for the Midland County Public Library is one step closer to getting some updates.

The construction project was awarded to M.W. Builders on Monday morning.

The company's bid came in under the county's appropriated budget.

The new changes include enhancing the children's area, creating a meeting space and having a more open floor plan.

As a reminder, the downtown location will be closed during renovation but the Loop 250 location will still be open.

The entire renovation project is scheduled to be complete by November.

