Washington sisters still leading Lady Chaps, despite injuries

Neil Diamond says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and announces his retirement from touring.
Neil Diamond says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and announces his retirement from touring.
DPS is still investigating a crash that occurred Monday night on Highway 80 and South County Road 1290.
DPS is still investigating a crash that occurred Monday night on Highway 80 and South County Road 1290.
The Odessa College Men’s basketball team consists of players from outside the U.S. and from coast to coast in the nation. Sophomore and Virginia native Jahnathan Maxwell transferred to OC from Southwest Tennessee looking for an opportunity to start over and get back to his highest level of playing.
The Odessa College Men’s basketball team consists of players from outside the U.S. and from coast to coast in the nation. Sophomore and Virginia native Jahnathan Maxwell transferred to OC from Southwest Tennessee looking for an opportunity to start over and get back to his highest level of playing.