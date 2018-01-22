Washington sisters still leading Lady Chaps, despite injuries

A major challenge for the Lady Chaps this season has been trying to stay healthy. Three players have suffered ACL injuries, and that includes one of the Washington sisters, the twin Midland High alums.

Alexis Washington had surgery in early December and has been sidelined ever since. She's a sophomore, so missing out on the rest of this season means missing out on any more minutes on the court at Midland College, but coach Jones says Alexis is still a major member of his team.

“Alexis is such a quality person, she is so positive and just continues to encourage. She is still a leader for this team even though she’s not playing. There couldn’t be two better people to coach,” said Coach Ron Jones.

