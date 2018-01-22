MPD investigating murder-suicide

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
The store allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave.
