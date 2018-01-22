MPD investigating murder-suicide - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

MPD investigating murder-suicide

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland police is investigating a murder-suicide at the Santa Fe Apartments. 

We're told officers were called out to the complex just before 12:30 a.m. There, they found Shakira Vega, 21, and Steven Kuzminski, 29, dead from gunshot wounds. 

At this time investigation is ongoing. 

