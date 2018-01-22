Odessa man injured in early morning shooting

UPDATE: An Odessa man is in serious condition following the shooting on Monday morning. We're told they were originally called out in reference to a disturbance and once they arrived on the scene they made contact with a 66-year-old man who said he'd seen a suspect walk by the window of his house.

The man walked into his backyard to confront the suspect who was identified as Jerry Cuellar, 19. We're told he then saw Cuellar get into a vehicle and accelerate, thinking he was trying to run him over, the man began shooting at Cuellar.

Cuellar struck the fence three times, causing it to fall on the 66-year-old. He sustained minor injuries as a result.

Cuellar was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

----------

Odessa police are on scene of an accident in a residential area on Tanglewood and Graves.

A portion of Tanglewood between 50th and 52nd are blocked off with crime scene tape.

Police are still on scene investigating and have expanded the crime scene area.

We will keep you updated on the latest.

