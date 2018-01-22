Odessa man injured in early morning shooting

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
Odessa police are on scene of an accident in a residential area on Tanglewood and Graves.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
