Silver Alert continues for missing man in Panhandle - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Silver Alert continues for missing man in Panhandle

Rosendo Lara (Source: Texas Alerts) Rosendo Lara (Source: Texas Alerts)
BOVINA, TX -

A Silver Alert continues for a missing elderly man from the Panhandle.

Authorities are looking for Rosendo Lara, 81.

He was last seen on January 19 in Bovina, Texas. He was wearing a black jacket, blue shirt and black pants.

Lara could possibly be driving a 2000 Silver Chevy Silverado with Texas License Plate GWY-7326.

If you've seen him, contact the Parmer County Sheriff's Office at (806) 481-3303.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly