Wild winds sweep through west Texas

Wind gusts sweeping across Midland and Odessa reached over 40 miles per hour Sunday afternoon.

The conditions tilting trees, and whipping up dust on some roadways to the point where visibility was dangerously strained.

The powerful wind conditions coupled with low humidity putting the Permian Basin under a red flag warning.

Red flag warning are alerts from the United States National Weather Service that conditions are prime for wild fires.

So I spoke with the assistant fire chief of the Gardendale volunteer fire department about what sort of things you should avoid using outside when under the red flag warning.

"Cigarettes, Bar-be-ques, burn piles, anything with heat involved outside in the wind, those are all kind of a stay away type things," said assistant chief Justin Richardson.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.