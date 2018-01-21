Three trailers destroyed in West Odessa fire - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Three trailers destroyed in West Odessa fire

Scene of the fire (Source: Paula Capps Owens) Scene of the fire (Source: Paula Capps Owens)
WEST ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Three trailers were destroyed during a fire in West Odessa this afternoon.

It happened near University and Buckskin. 

The West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department says a small travel trailer and two other trailers are total losses.

There were no injuries.

Officials say it's still unclear what started the fire.

