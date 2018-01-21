Texas DPS currently working major motorcycle accident in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Texas DPS currently working major motorcycle accident in Odessa

Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website) Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Texas DPS troopers working major motorcycle crash on 42nd and West County Road in Odessa.

No word yet on any injuries.

Traffic has been backed up in the area.

More information is expected soon.

Be sure to stay with NewsWest 9 on air and online for the very latest.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly