Juvenile killed after shooting near 34th St., Joliet Avenue

By Sydney Kessler, Reporter
Police monitor a shooting near 34th St. and Joliet Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) Police monitor a shooting near 34th St. and Joliet Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A shooting Saturday night in Central Lubbock has left one juvenile dead.

Lubbock Police say they were called to the area of 34th Street and Joliet Avenue just before 9 P.M., where they found the juvenile male with a gunshot wound.

He was quickly transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries, but later passed away at the hospital.

The suspects involved in the shooting fled the scene and have not been located. Lubbock police say they believe 2 males, one Hispanic and the other African American, are now armed and on the loose. At this time there are no subject or vehicle descriptions.

An investigation is now underway and police are asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 741-1000. 

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

