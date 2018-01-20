Juvenile killed after shooting near 34th St., Joliet Avenue

Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.
U.S. Rep. Patrick Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a complaint that the New York Times reports stemmed from his hostility toward a former aide after she rejected his romantic overtures.
Looking on the bright side, several leaders whose proposals didn't make it say the time spent putting together juicy tax incentives, massive chunks of land and infrastructure studies was not wasted.
