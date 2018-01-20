MPD: Alcohol believed to be factor in motorcycle accident off Lo - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

MPD: Alcohol believed to be factor in motorcycle accident off Loop 250

(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A motorcycle accident sends two people to the hospital.

It happened off of Loop 250 and Midland Drive.

Midland Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

We're told the driver lost control causing the accident.

The accident has caused traffic to be backed up in the area.

The passengers were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. ?

Powered by Frankly