MPD: Alcohol believed to be factor in motorcycle accident off Loop 250

Texas DPS troopers are currently working major motorcycle crash on 42nd and West County Road in Odessa.
Texas DPS troopers are currently working major motorcycle crash on 42nd and West County Road in Odessa.
Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.
Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.
Big Ben National Park will be closed due to federal government shutdown. In a Facebook post, park officials advise visitors to use extreme safety.
Big Ben National Park will be closed due to federal government shutdown. In a Facebook post, park officials advise visitors to use extreme safety.
A motorcycle accident sent two people to the hospital.
A motorcycle accident sent two people to the hospital.
Odessa Fire-Rescue are currently on scene at a fire on 12372 West Love Drive.
Odessa Fire-Rescue are currently on scene at a fire on 12372 West Love Drive.