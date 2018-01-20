Big Bend Park closed during government shutdown - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Big Bend Park closed during government shutdown

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TX (KWES) -

Big Ben National Park will be closed due to federal government shutdown.

In a Facebook post, park officials advise visitors to use extreme safety.

Visitors in campgrounds will not be asked to leave, but no services will be available, including check-in/check-out services. 

Visitors holding campground reservations should be aware that there is no guarantee their reserved campsite will be ready and available should they arrive during a government shutdown.

