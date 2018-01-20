Big Bend National Park visitor's center closed during government shutdown

Big Bend National Park's visitor center will be closed due to federal government shutdown.



In a Facebook post, park officials advise visitors to use extreme safety.



Visitors in campgrounds will not be asked to leave, but no services will be available, including check-in/check-out services.



Visitors holding campground reservations should be aware that there is no guarantee their reserved campsite will be ready and available should they arrive during a government shutdown.

The National Park Service will not issue permits, conduct educational programs, collect trash, operate or provide restrooms, maintain roads or walkways (including plowing and ice melting), or provide visitor information.

Robert Alvarez, Executive Director, Brewster County Tourism Council, tells us emergency park management services will not be available, but local services (i.e. police, fire-rescue) will be.

