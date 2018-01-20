Warford Activity Center holds grand opening

The Charles E. Warford Activity Center held its grand opening event on Saturday.

The event included arts and crafts, pickleball games and many other activities.

Participants also had free use of the new facility, including its gym and pool.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

City staff was on hand to provide information about the hours of operation, memberships and details on new amenities.

Officials said that the facility was unique in the city.

"This is the first owned and operated facility on behalf of the City of Amarillo," said Amarillo Parks and Recreation Director Rodney Tweet. "The programs and activities we do offer will bring the community together in this area."

For more information on the new center, call the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department at (806) 378-6008.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.