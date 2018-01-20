Odessa Fire-Rescue on scene of major fire - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa Fire-Rescue on scene of major fire

Odessa Fire Department Logo (Source: City of Odessa) Odessa Fire Department Logo (Source: City of Odessa)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa Fire-Rescue are currently on scene at a fire on 12372 West Love Drive.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or if there was anyone hurt.

Be sure to stick with NewsWest 9 on air and online for the latest.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly