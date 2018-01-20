Fort Stockton brings Tenors Un Limited to West Texas

Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.
Odessa Fire-Rescue are currently on scene at a fire on 12372 West Love Drive.
The Fort Stockton Community Theater is hosting a concert next Saturday with Tenors Un Limited.
Congressman Mike Conaway released a statement following the Senate Democrat's decision on the government shutdown.
An organization is giving back to help keep rescue pets warm.
