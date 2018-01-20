Fort Stockton brings Tenors Un Limited to West Texas

The Fort Stockton Community Theatre is hosting a concert next Saturday.

First National Bank, Pecos County State Bank and West Texas State Bank are joining with the theater to bring Tenors UnLimited to Fort Stockton.

Tenors Un Limited, the Rat Pack of Opera, will be performing along with the Fort Stockton High School choir.

The group is a classical-crossover vocal trio from Great Britain. They have shared the stage with musical artists like Sting, Lionel Richie and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The concert will take place at the Fort Stockton High School Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students and senior citizens.

You can also meet and greet with Tenors Un Limited on Friday, which is $50 including the concert.

Proceeds from the concert will help raise funds to renovate the Fort Stockton Community Theatre.

