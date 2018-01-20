Congressman Mike Conaway releases statement on government shutdown

Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.
Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.
Congressman Mike Conaway released a statement following the Senate Democrat's decision on the government shutdown.
Congressman Mike Conaway released a statement following the Senate Democrat's decision on the government shutdown.
An organization is giving back to help keep rescue pets warm.
An organization is giving back to help keep rescue pets warm.
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.
Looking on the bright side, several leaders whose proposals didn't make it say the time spent putting together juicy tax incentives, massive chunks of land and infrastructure studies was not wasted.
Looking on the bright side, several leaders whose proposals didn't make it say the time spent putting together juicy tax incentives, massive chunks of land and infrastructure studies was not wasted.