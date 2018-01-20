Congressman Mike Conaway releases statement on government shutdown

Congressman Mike Conaway released a statement following the Senate Democrat's decision on the government shutdown:

“Earlier in the week, the House of Representatives passed a government funding package that would keep our military funded, keep the government open, extend the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for another 6 years, and provide relief from three taxes imposed by Obamacare.

“Despite all the good done for Americans in this funding package, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has decided to take a gamble with funding for our troops and children’s healthcare because there’s one thing he wanted that isn’t included in this legislation. And unfortunately, the rest of the Senate Democrats are blindly following their leader’s decision to shut the government down.

“To shut the government down because of an unwillingness to come to the table and negotiate is childish, irresponsible, and beneath the dignity of the office which Senator Schumer holds. Democrats must stop holding the American people hostage, and vote with the rest of Congress to reopen the government.”

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.