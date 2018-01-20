Wrapped in Love Texas making no-sew blankets for dogs on Saturday

An organization is giving back to help keep rescue pets warm.

Wrapped in Love Texas gives free items like kennel blankets, belly bands and diapers to non-profit rescues.

They are meeting on Saturday, Jan 20. at Brew Street Bakery at 1:00 p.m. They will be doing a no-sew blanket demonstration and visiting and chatting.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, they will be at the Early College High School from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The group is hosting a class and making blankets for Wrapped in Love Texas for a community service project.

The organization does not take financial donations but they are always in need of volunteers.

To stay up to date with them, visit their Facebook group here.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.