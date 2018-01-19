Head Start students tour NewsWest 9 studios - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Head Start students tour NewsWest 9 studios

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Some special guests paid a visit to the Newswest 9 studios on Friday morning.

Pre-K students from Arbor Terrace Head Start in Odessa came by to learn more about what goes on behind the scenes of our newscasts.

The students got a tour from Viviana Solis and Roxette Pietri, who also talked to them about how they get ready to inform the public about local news and weather.

A big thank you to the parents and teachers who made the trip with these little ones possible.

