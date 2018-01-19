New Midland County Interim District Clerk chosen

Midland County has officially chosen a new interim district clerk.



Alex Archuleta was sworn-in as the new clerk.



He takes the place of former District Clerk, Ross Bush, after he was charged with tampering with government records.



Bush has reached a plea deal with Midland County and will enter a pre-trial intervention program.



Archuleta will immediately take over the role as district clerk and will finish out Bush's term.



Both parties will have candidates for the position in November's general election.



